BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – A family has been displaced by an early morning fire in Spartanburg County.

According to the American Red Cross, the fire occurred at Second Street in Boiling Springs on Saturday morning.

Boiling Springs Fire crews responded to the electrical fire shortly after 9 a.m., crews said.

There were no injuries.

Two adults and four children are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.