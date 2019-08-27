Family of 6 unharmed in Upstate house fire

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The Red Cross says volunteers are helping an Upstate family, including five children, after a house fire.

It happened Monday night on Boiter Road in Williamston.

The Red Cross said in a news release that Cheddar Fire Department responded to the house fire.

Volunteers are providing one adult and five children with financial assistance for flood, clothes, lodging and other essentials, according to the Red Cross.

Cheddar Fire Department said in a Facebook post that no one was injured.

Whitefield and Williamston fire crews also responded, while West Pelzer Fire Department provided coverage. “We are extremely grateful to our assist for the quick response and great work on this call,” Cheddar Fire Department said in the post.

Fire crews respond to house fire on Boiter Road (Credit: Cheddar Fire Dept.)