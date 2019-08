LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The family of a cyclist killed in an accident is asking for donations to be made to a ride to raise money for cancer research.

Richard Bouchard was planning to ride in the Closer to Free Ride in honor of his late wife who lost her battle with cancer a year ago, but he was killed after being hit by a car on Highway 101 in Laurens County.

In lieu of flowers, Bouchard’s family is asking for donations to the ride.

To donate or for more information, click here.