Family of Greer 2-year-old with rare genetic disease launches foundation

What are the secret ingredients for a family of almost seven who live each day not knowing if one will survive?

The answer for the O'Sullivans in Greer has been hope and determination.

"When you are dealing with a severely underfunded disease, I mean these families are all over. They just have no voice, so that was our thing," Tarah O'Sullivan, mother, said.

Her fourth child, Drake, was born in 2016 with a rare genetic disease called Nonketotic hyperglycinemia (NKH).

Babies with NKH can't break down amino acids.

"Individuals with this have significant neurological impairments, and they are unable to walk or talk, and they generally will continue to have progression of their disease," Dr. Neena Champaigne at Greenwood Genetic Center said.

One in roughly 70,000 babies are born with NKH. The average life expectancy is age 2.

"If we don't do anything then there is no help coming," Tarah O'Sullivan said.

She and her husband, Eric, sprung into action launching The Drake Rayden Foundation to raise money for a cure.

They also researched treatments themselves discovering the power of cinnamon in reducing amino acid buildup.

And now they've found new hope -- a possible gene therapy, the only known treatment.

But the clinical trials needed would cost $3 million, which is why you may have caught signs that say "Saving Drake," across the Upstate. They were all donated by the billboard company LAMAR.

The generosity of donors has kept the hope for Drake alive.

"I hope he has a chance to play with his brothers and sisters," Eric O'Sullivan said.

Drake, now 2-and-a-half-years-old, is already defying the odds, and the O'Sullivans will never lose hope that they can save him and others.

"We're not talking about a little hope.There's a lot of hope," Tarah O'Sullivan said.

"Yeah, big time," Eric O'Sullivan said.

"That this could even be a potential cure for these kids is amazing," Tarah O'Sullivan said.

The O'Sullivans were surprised to learn on Christmas day that they were pregnant with their fifth baby and are due in August. She has a 25 percent chance of having the same disorder.

They are hopeful the research will help her, as well as the 500 other babies living with the disease around the world.