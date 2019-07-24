Family of inmate claims he was given wrong medicine at Greenville Co. Detention Center

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway into an incident that allegedly happened at the Greenville County Detention Center over the weekend.

According to the family of the inmate, he was given the wrong medication.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Christine Wolfe shared she followed the chain of command demanding answers about the negligence she says happened on Sunday. Wolfe says the staff endangered her son’s life and someone needs to be held responsible.

An email dated July 21, 2019, is the first of several Wolfe says she sent the administration of the Greenville County Detention Center. In the email, Wolfe requests a meeting regarding an incident involving her son Sirgeo Walker.

Walker is an inmate at the jail. He was booked in June for Domestic Violence High and Aggravated.

Wolfe says her attempts to speak with the detention center staff have fallen on deaf ears.

“My son is not going to die in this jail, because they don’t want to do their job.” She said.

According to Wolfe her son lives with a heart condition. She says on Sunday morning instead of his heart medication Walker was given another inmate’s blood pressure medicine.

“He started shaking really bad. He really started shaking real bad,” said Anthony Jefferies. “He’s a little bit lighter than me, but his veins and stuff. I mean he got pale. He got pale.”

Jefferies says that’s how Walker reacted to the wrong medicine. He knows that because he was also booked at the jail over the weekend and given the wrong pills.

Jefferies says they were both put in a holding cell to be monitored.

“I’m not going to lie, we have to get medical attention,” he said. “The only thing that they did was put a thing around our arms and put a thing on our hand.”

In a statement to 7News Clinical Solutions, the company that distributes medication to the detention center, says they are working with the detention center and participating in the investigation into the alleged incident.

“They have to be held accountable for this young man and this young man’s health and all the other inmates in there as well, said Traci Fant of Freedom Fighters.

“I’m not letting my son die in the county because somebody doesn’t want to do their job or take responsibility for their action,” Wolfe said.

7News called the detention center numerous times on Wednesday. No one returned our calls.

Wolfe says she was able to see her son on Tuesday and he is doing better.