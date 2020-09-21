Family of Louisville, KY BBQ cook shot by National Guard files civil suit

Dwayne Simmons makes a memorial to David McAtee near the intersection of 26th and Broadway, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. McAtee, the owner of a barbecue spot who was known for offering meals to police officers, died while police and National Guard soldiers were enforcing a curfew early Monday amid waves of protests over a previous police shooting. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The family of a Louisville barbecue cook who was shot to death by a National Guard member is suing city police officers and guard members.

The shooting of David McAtee happened in early June during tense Louisville protests against police violence.

The suit filed Monday alleges law enforcement officials used excessive force to break up a crowd near McAtee’s eatery in early June.

State officials say McAtee was killed by a National Guard member after McAtee fired his gun.

The suit filed by McAtee’s mother and niece alleges McAtee was unaware that officers were firing pepper balls into his restaurant.