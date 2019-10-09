Family of man who allegedly contracted Legionnaires’ disease from NC fair speaks out about loved one’s illness

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA) – The family of a man who allegedly contracted Legionnaires’ disease after attending a fair in Western North Carolina spoke out Wednesday about their loved one’s condition.

According to a news release from Stewart Trial Attorneys, Michael Petrey of Candler, N.C. and his family attended the last day of the fair on September 15.

In the release, the attorneys said after attending the fair Petrey became ill and was hospitalized on September 23.

During his hospitalization, Petrey was diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease and he went into a coma and was put on dialysis on October 2.

The attorneys said in the release that Petrey recently came out of the coma, was moved to ICU and is weak, fatigued and is having serious issues with his kidneys.

