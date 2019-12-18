Family of missing Union Co. woman believes human remains belong to her

UNION CO., S.C. (WSPA) – After human remains were found in a wooded area in Union County, 7 News spoke to the family of a missing woman who believes those remains belong to her.

A tree-planting service found the remains on Monday. Investigators with the Union County Sheriff’s Office went back out to the scene on Tuesday to collect more evidence and found what appeared to be women’s clothing not far from where those remains were found.

While the sheriff’s office says it will take some time to identify the remains, the family of missing woman, Jessica Ashmore, feel certain they’ve found their loved one.

“My stomach just went to the ground and I knew,” Jessica Ashmore’s mother, Angel Ashmore, said.

Angel Ashmore said she waited 211 days for an answer.

“It’s not the answer that I wanted,” she said. “I was hoping that she would walk through the door. That was what I was praying for.”

When Angel Ashmore learned about the human remains found on Jeffries Farm Road, she was confident they found her missing daughter, Jessica.

“I won’t have to go to bed every night, wondering,” Angel Ashmore said.

That’s because Jessica was last seen on Jeffries Farm Road on May 20th, not far from where the remains were found.

“She didn’t make it 500 feet,” Angel Ashmore said.

And it’s a road Angel Ashmore said she has driven down every single day since Jessica went missing.

“I can’t count the times that I would come out and drive this road, and I would have my window down and I would scream Jessica’s name,” Angel Ashmore said.

And she wasn’t the only one. Jessica’s niece, Katie Painter, helped put out fliers on the same road.

“I’ve been down that road five or six times in the last month, and I never, in a million years, thought that she would be there,” Painter said.

If tests prove the remains do belong to Jessica Ashmore, the location of those remains is something her family still can’t quite understand.

“Opens up a whole new set of questions,” Angel Ashmore said. “Why? What happened? Who was down there? Because she didn’t go down there by herself.”

At this time, it’s unclear if the remains belong to Jessica Ashmore or if any foul play is suspected.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

This coming Friday will mark seven months since Jessica Ashmore went missing. It’s also her son’s birthday.