GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The family of a murder victim is calling on the City of Greenville to tear down the house where she was killed.

Susan Donald was a mother and a grandmother.

“If you walked up the street and told her you were hungry, she’d walk in the house and get you something to eat,” her daughter, Stacey Donald said.

Police said she was found strangled in an abandoned home on South Leach Street, right next to where she lived.

“Just sad, just a sad time. My kids every day struggle with different questions and problems because their grandmother isn’t there,” Donald said.

Just days after police said 63-year-old Ricky McCullough, a recent acquaintance of hers, was charged with murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

However, some said finding her suspected killer is not enough.

“The fact that this house is still remaining, this could happen again,” Activist Bruce Wilson said.

Loved ones are asking the City of Greenville to remove the house she was found dead in. They said it’s a harsh reminder of that tragic day.

“It makes me relive that day all over again. I walk out every day and see the scene where my mom was killed at. It’s sad. It’s disheartening,” Donald said.

The city said they ordered the homeowner to make repairs, stating a violation notice was sent on July 7th.

There is a formal process for the owner to make the repairs before a summons can be issued to Municipal Court, the city said.

If the owner is unresponsive, the city said more action can be taken.

Wilson said, “Asking to see if they can turn this into some greenspace or something else other than leaving this building up so this family can relive that event where their mother was tragically killed.”

Donald’s family said they’ll be holding a candlelight vigil in her memory tomorrow at 6 pm on South Leach Street.