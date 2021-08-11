Family of murdered Spartanburg man offering $6,000 reward for tips

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Corey ‘Bigcee’ Jackson was shot and killed in his home on July 25, 2021. As the homicide investigation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office continues with no suspects or motives, Jackson’s family is offering a $6,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“If you know anything, anything, help us, please,” Lillie Greene, Jackson’s mother said.

Jackson, 39, was shot in his home, located at 100 Ebel Court.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. If callers wish to remain anonymous, they contact CrimeStoppers.