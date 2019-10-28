Family of Greenville Co. stabbing victim seeks justice

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – After a Piedmont man was killed over the weekend, his family is looking for answers.

Around 11:20 p.m. Friday, someone called the authorities to report that a man was slumped over on a bicycle on Labonte Drive in Piedmont. Stevie Thompson, 53, was found by deputies breathing but unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The coroner ruled he was murdered by stabbing.

“Really and truly, he was my best friend,” said Thompson’s niece Shonda Martin.

Martin is one of several nieces and nephews Thompson leaves behind. Local activist Traci Fant of Freedom Fighters Upstate SC put 7News in touch with Thompson’s family members.

“He was a loving person,” said Thompson’s niece Sharon Martin. “Everybody loved him. Everybody knew him, cared for him, he cared for them.”

Family members said he was well-respected. He was a member of a close knit family and a landscaper for the Greenville County Club golf course, according to Shonda Martin.

Thompson’s family members want justice, and they’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

“Because that’d be the right thing to do,” Martin said. “Because this could have been anybody’s family, and you’d want somebody to come forward for your family.”

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME. Tips to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.