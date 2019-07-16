Family of teen killed in Upstate shootout: ‘We’re shocked’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Members of a Spartanburg family said Monday they want justice and answers following the murder of their teen son who was killed in a shootout last week in Travelers Rest.

Speaking from a news conference at The Beacon in Spartanburg and organized by the community activist group called “Put Down the Guns Now Young People,” the family of 16-year-old Devon Curry said they were shocked he was involved with a group cabable of such violence.

Last Tuesday, Travelers Rest police said it was a disagreement on social media that was the motive behind the shooting.

On Thursday, police arrested and charged 3 teens. Detectives said more people could be charged.

Curry’s uncle, Brent Stewart, spoke on behalf of the family flanked by Curry’s mother, April.

“We just want justice for Devon,” Stewart said.

The family said they believe curry was an innocent bystander and did not go looking for a fight at the Brookside Pointe Apartments.

Police said that disagreement on social media motivated Curry and Ke’savious Elmore to drive from Greenwood to the apartment complex in Travelers Rest where things escalated between the two and another group of teenagers.

“I don’t see how something so simple could cause someone to lose their life over an Instagram post. It makes no sense to me,” said Stewart. “His life was cut short in a senseless act of violence and it just shouldn’t be tolerated.”

Stewart said there’s a lot that doesn’t make sense about the night his nephew died.

However, police said, it was Elmore and Curry who fired shots first and that prompted 17-year-old Anthony Martin Jr. and a 16 year old to return fire.

Curry’s body was found less than an hour after the shooting along Easley Bridge Road in Greenville County.

Police said Elmore dumped him there in an area within close proximity to a hospital.

“What friend would dump you on the side of the road when you’re that close to the hospital?,” said Stewart.

Stewart said the family does not know how Curry knew Elmore.

Days after the shooting, Ellmore’s mother told 7News they knew each other from Greenwood, where they live.

“My son is a good kid,” said Charse Chambers, the mother of Ke’savious Elmore. “He has never been a problem child. He doesn’t have a record.”

Chambers said her son is not capable of murder.

Police charged Elmore with 5 counts of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The 16-year-old and Martin Jr. also face a slew of charges including murder.

Still, Chambers believes her son was coerced into committing the crime.

While Chambers’ son is charged with serious crimes, Stewart said his family is left making funeral plans.

“Their family was upset when their son’s in jail for this or that. Well their son gets to write them letters. They can still go see them. Devon, we can’t,” he said.

Investigators said around 11:19 p.m. Tuesday, Curry and Elmore drove to the apartments. The two were in Elmore’s white Dodge Charger.

Detectives said that’s when the opened fire on Martin and the 16-year-old.

“Those teenagers then returned fire back at the individuals that came into the city,” Police Chief Benjamin Ford said.

Detectives said more than 50 rounds were fired within minutes.

Investigators could not say if the shooting was gang-related as they continue to investigate.