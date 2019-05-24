Victims families seek justice

Today is the three year anniversary of a double homocide in Spartanburg that remains unsolved.

The family of the victims spoke out today, pleading for justice.

The family says they fear the case may not get solved and that they haven't heard from Spartanburg Police Department investigators in a while. 7News checked with police who say the case is far from cold.

May 24 2016 24-year-old Jeffery Jamar Woodruff and 30-year-old Allen Keith Sullivan were shot dead in a car on Williams Street in Spartanburg.

Police laid out 90 evidence markers at the scene three years ago, but today there are still no arrests.

The family gathered this afternoon at the scene of the crime urging someone to come forward that can help solve the case.

"This killer's out here still somewhere looking at us laughing," said Faye Woodruff, Jeffrey Woodruff's mother.

She said she is concerned the case is running cold, and urges investigators to keep the families informed.

"This is not a cold case. We have two investigators that are assigned to that case and it's their case and they are very aware of it so as information comes in we follow up on it immediately," said Art Littlejohn with Spartanburg Police.

Littlejohn with the Spartanburg police department says investigators even have information that puts them close but not close enough to make an arrest. They urge any witnesses to make an anonymous call.

"It's a shame that someone can get away with a double homocide you know in a smal small city like spartanburg, especially in this community where everybody knows everybody," said Stacey Mack, a friend of the victim's family.

The family has raised more reward money this past year, bringing the total to $2500. They know no amount can bring back the victims, and the father of these two young boys. But they say justice will help them heal.

"It was a nightmare when they told me and it's still a nightmare. It's like a dream I can't wake up from," said Woodruff.

Police urge anyone who may have witnessed anything to call 888-CRIME-SC. You can remain anonymous and if it leads to an arrest, you'll get the reward money.

