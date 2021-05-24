Family offers $10K reward for info in Pickens Co. homicide

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The family of a man killed in a Pickens County shooting is offering a reward for information in the case.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, a man was found shot to death at his home on Shade Tree Circle on May 10.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Heyward “Trey” Delno Price, III.

Investigators said no weapon was found at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said detectives were conducting interviews with relatives, friends, and acquaintances but that they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there was no danger to the public.

The family is now offering a $10,000 reward for information. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.