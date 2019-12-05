Family pleads for answers as Union Co. woman missing for 200 days

UNION CO., S.C. (WSPA) – It’s been 200 days since a Union County woman went missing and, now, her family is getting ready to spend Christmas without her.

7 News spoke with the missing woman’s family about the ongoing investigation.

“It actually feels like it’s been 20 years. It doesn’t feel like 200 days,” Angel Ashmore said. “Every day is a lifetime.”

Angel Ashmore hasn’t heard from her daughter Jessica in more than six months.

“I just look up at the stars and I just wonder if she’s cold or if she’s being fed,” Angel Ashmore said.

It’s been a never-ending search for answers.

“We haven’t found a hairbrush, we haven’t found a shoe, a shirt, we haven’t found anything of Jessica’s,” Angel Ashmore said.

And she’s not the only one who’s been looking.

“Here on my desk, these are two notebooks of information that we’ve followed up since May,” Sheriff David Taylor said.

But investigators still have no solid leads.

Angel Ashmore said their first Thanksgiving without Jessica was tough and she doesn’t know how they’re going to make it through Christmas.

“All the gifts in the world, monetary things that you can give to children, and the one thing they want the most I can’t give them,” she said. “All the other things aren’t that important anymore.”

Jessica Ashmore was last seen on May 20th on Jeffries Farm Road.

I’s not just Jessica’s mother who wants her back. Her two children are waiting for her.

“Getting up each morning and looking at the kids and them asking me ‘Is mom coming home today?’ And I don’t know,” Angel Ashmore said.

The problem, according to Sheriff Taylor, is that someone knows something, but no one is talking.

He told 7 News he and his investigators are not giving up.

“Just like an unsolved murder, just because you get to a place where you’re not getting information, you still have to keep digging,” he said.

And Angel Ashmore has only one thing on her Christmas wish list.

“I would like for Jessica to walk through the door,” she said. “That would be my gift.”

The community has created a fundraiser to help provide Christmas for Jessica Ashmore’s children.

While Ashmore is the only reported missing person in Union County right now, there’s another missing woman much like her in Cherokee County.

There are seven missing people in Spartanburg County–all of those being women.

28 are missing in Anderson County. 11 of them are women. And there are 38 people reported missing in Greenville County.