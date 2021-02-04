Family, police ask public to help find missing Spartanburg man

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg man has been missing for nearly a month and, now, his family and police are begging the public to help find him.

“It’s just really hard that he’s not here right now and we don’t know where he is,” Tevin Thompson’s sister Annie Thompson said. “Tomorrow, it will be four weeks–and it’s not like him to do this.”

25-year-old Tevin Thompson has been missing since January 8th.

“He loves his daughter to the moon and back, which is why we say this is just not like him to leave and not say anything,” Annie Thompson said. “It’s kind of like he vanished into thin air.”

Thompson’s family hasn’t stopped looking for him and neither have police.

“We’re trying to locate him every day. This is a priority for us,” Major Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department said.

Thompson is 5’11” tall and has a slim build.

He was last seen at the Reserve at Hillcrest apartments on E. Main Street.

“He visited two or three friends and family members that evening,” Major Littlejohn said. “On the east side, the family member he visited was the last person who saw him.”

Thompson’s sister said he was headed home but never made it.

“He had to work the next morning. If you talk to his supervisors, his supervisors say he’s not one to miss work. It’s unlike him,” she said.

Thompson was driving a 2000 dark orange Ford Focus. The passenger side window is missing and may have clear plastic over it.

“It’s a car that sticks out,” his sister said.

Police told 7 News that they know he crashed his car the night he went missing, possibly due to weather conditions, but they said the car would have very minor damage if any at all.

“He slipped off the road, but he was able to get back into his vehicle and drive to another location,” Major Littlejohn said.

But, not long after that, Thompson seemed to disappear.

“We’ve been able to put helicopters up in the air to try and see whether or not he ran off the road,” Littlejohn said. “We’ve done some things with some drones. Some private citizens have actually stepped in with some of their drones to try and help us locate the vehicle; but, at this point, we have not been able to find that vehicle.”

Police said they’re keeping an eye on Thompson’s electronic footprint.

“Phone records, ATM, things of that nature, and there hasn’t been any activity on those,” Littlejohn said.

Police said they can’t rule out any foul play, but they’re staying optimistic.

“We don’t know,” Littlejohn said. “We’re just still looking for him. We are definitely hoping and praying that it has a great outcome, but, at this point, we just don’t know.”

“I would hope no one would do anything bad to my brother, because he is not that kind of guy,” Annie Thompson said. “At this point, I don’t care who may be involved or what, I just want to find him. That’s our main goal: to find him. We’re not going to stop until we find him. No matter how long it takes, we’re not going to stop.”

If you have any information about this case or Thompson’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Spartanburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous.