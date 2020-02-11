Family Promise opens day center in Laurens County

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Homelessness affects more than 2.5 million Americans each year.

That’s why Family’s Promise aims to combat homelessness by providing those in need with access to essential resources.

Family promise of Laurens County teamed up with Belk to open a new day center in the heart of downtown.

The new center will provide food, a private place to sleep and support services like a laundry room, computer lab, and kitchen for families experiencing homelessness.

Family Promise celebrated their grand opening this morning with Laurens County elected officials which featured a ribbon cutting ceremony, and they were also presented with a $5,000 donation from Belk.

Something they hope will help put families back on their feet.

We are very excited to be able to partner with Family Promise, this donation was done through Project Hometown its an initiative through Belk that supports our local communities and organizations just like Family Promise. ” Michael Matheny said.

But the helping hand doesn’t stop there, other donors attending the grand opening matched Belk’s donation.

Organizers hope this new facility helps families transition to a comfortable place.

“So Family Promise is working to support people in some of their most desperate times when they are facing homelessness and our goal is to really support families to gain a more stable place” Naomi Broadway, program director said.

Family Promise will be open to the public from 8am to 5pm every day and they welcome all families in need.

For more information about the Family Promise Day Center please visit their website.