Family seeks ‘justice and peace’ two years after man’s murder

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A passionate plea was made Wednesday from the family of a man killed in cold blood two years to the day since he was left for dead on the streets of Spartanburg.

Two years ago Wednesday, police found Gregory Drummond shot to death on Alexander Ave. in the South Converse area.

7 News has learned the anniversary of his unsolved murder falls near a very special day for his son.

Police said even though two years have passed since Drummond’s murder they are still actively investigating.

His death came the day after his son’s birthday and now the child’s mother is trying her best to turn a life changing event for her son into something positive.

Thomas Drummond, 11, is a young man on a mission.

“People take homeless people for granted but they dont really care about homeless. They just care about themselves and just pass by,” he said.

On a week that’s normally all about receiving, his birthday week, he’s giving back to the homeless on the streets of Spartanburg.

It’s an idea his mother, Kenya Thompson, said came from God.

“I wanna teach my son how to be a man who gives to the homeless,” said Thompson.

Thompson has had to step up and show her son how to be a man in the two years since his father, Gregory Drummond, was found shot to death in the middle of Alexander Ave.

It’s been two years that have brought many lessons to young Thomas.

Some of those lessons being learned as he hands out blankets and the left over cupcakes from his birthday party at school.

“It changed me from not playin with guns and don’t hang around the wrong crowd. It changed me to do right,” he said. “People always tell me ‘oh you just gonna be just like your dad.’ But, I’m not like him. I’m different than him.”

Two years and still no answers as to who killed Thomas’ dad.

That’s something that still haunts the rest of the family as they gathered on the spot where his life ended so violently.

“My son, his sisters and brothers, they can’t call on their daddy. They can’t do that no more. So while they’re living a happy life, I just want peace,” said Kenya.

The family’s looking for peace for a young man trying to navigate life without his dad.

“We’re here to do something we need to do. Tell ’em to put down the guns! Justice and peace! Justice and peace!” said Thomas.

Spartanburg police investigators are still asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the police department directly.