Family speaks out after chase ends in fatal crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The family of a Spartanburg County man want answers after he was killed in what they’re calling an usual crash a couple of weeks ago.

“My son is supposed to bury me, I’m not supposed to bury him,” Wayne Smith, Sr. said.

Wayne Smith, Sr. told 7 News it breaks his heart to see his 38-year-old son, named after him, buried next to his father–his son’s grandfather.

“His death should never have happened,” he said.

Wayne Smith, Jr. was killed in a crash after Polk County deputies said he tried to run from them.

Smith’s family said that just doesn’t sound like something he would do.

“My nephew was a kind, gentle-spoken young man,” his aunt said. “Polite, well-mannered, loved his family, loved his children.”

Smith’s family told 7 News he had no criminal record and no reason to run.

“He wasn’t going to run from anybody physically or any kind of way, unless he was afraid and that’s what he had to do,” his father said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying they tried to pull Smith over for speeding in the Green Creek community, but they ended up chasing him into Spartanburg County instead.

They say the chase lasted less than two minutes when Smith ran off the road and into a tree.

The fatal crash happened on Ray Blackley Road, which is a road Smith’s father said his son never traveled before.

“It just seems odd,” civil rights activist John Barnett said.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, an administrative review is being conducted to determine if all policies, procedures, and laws were followed by the deputy involved in the chase.

In the meantime, Smith’s father said he’s heard too many different stories about what happened to his son and he just wants the facts. So, the family has requested body cam footage and the accident report for further details.

“Release those documents and be transparent and give this father some peace at night,” Barnett said. “He can’t sleep at night.”

The family told 7 News all they want is closure.

“I want some justice, because I’m not getting answers,” Smith’s father said.

“Know that that innocent blood, family, is going to cry from that grave until you all get justice,” Barnett said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

The following is a statement from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office:

“In regard to the vehicle pursuit and crash that occurred on Tuesday February 2, 2021 at

approximately 9:00 pm in Spartanburg Count, an administrative review is being conducted by

the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to determine if all policies, procedures, and laws were followed

by Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in the pursuit. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is

also conducting an independent investigation into the traffic crash because it occurred in

Spartanburg County, South Carolina. The administrative review being conducted by the Polk

County Sheriff’s Office is pending the completion of the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s

independent traffic crash reconstruction at this time. Our office has complied with all requests

of the South Carolina Highway Patrol and continues to cooperate fully with their independent

investigation. At this time we have not been given an anticipated completion date for the

independent reconstruction investigation.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to providing as much transparency as

possible in matters such as these, however we cannot provide details on incomplete or on-going

administrative investigations. The Sheriff has spoken directly to the family of Mr. Smith, and

expressed his condolences and desire to be as thorough and transparent as possible in this

process. Polk County Sheriff’s Office has also worked diligently to comply with all public

records requests relating to this incident. Upon completion of the South Carolina Highway

Patrol’s independent traffic crash reconstruction the matter will receive a final review and if

further information can be released at that time to the family and the public we will do so.“