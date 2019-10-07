Family still looking for answers 4 years after man murdered in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Four years later and a Spartanburg family is still searching for answers as their loved one’s murder remains unsolved.

Markeith Tracy was shot and killed on Carlisle Street in Spartanburg on October 6, 2015; and, as far his family knows, the person responsible for his death ls still walking the streets.

7 News spoke with Tracy’s family about the ongoing struggle.

“I always take pictures and I’m so glad I did, because those are great memories,” Donna Tracy said as she looked at a picture of her son Markeith Tracy. “Every day, we look at pictures.”

Pictures and a few personal items are all she has left of him.

“It’s been four years. And that’s four years without my son. That’s four years with his son not having a dad,” she said. “They took him from me. Took him from his son. He loved his son. He was a great daddy.”

Markeith Tracy was 23 years old when he was murdered.

He left a baby boy of his own, a little brother who looked up to him, and a grieving mother who called him her best friend.

“That was definitely the hardest day of my life,” Donna Tracy said.

She told 7 News her son was shot twice–once in his leg and once in the back.

“It’s just something you don’t ever get over,” his grandmother Christine Tracy said. “I’ll never get over it.”

Markeith Tracy’s killer was never found.

“We were told it was a robbery gone wrong. But, unfortunately, we don’t have any more information,” Donna Tracy said.

The lack of information is something Markeith Tracy’s family has struggled with every day for the past four years.

They told 7 News they feel like the investigation is at a stand-still and they need the community to come forward.

“These people could have already killed someone before, or they may do it again,” Donna Tracy said.

“It could be one of their loved ones next,” Christine Tracy added.

If someone is arrested, the Tracy family said it would give them a little bit of closure.

“It won’t bring him back, but it just would give us some relief knowing they’re not walking around,” Christine Tracy said.

“They took my son’s life. Why should they be out, enjoying theirs?”

Markeith Tracy’s family and the Spartanburg Police Department are urging people to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC if they have any information about this case.

You can also text TIP-649, along with the information you wish to share. You can remain anonymous.

If your information leads to an arrest, you could get a $2,000 cash reward.