Family temporarily displaced after house fire in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A family has been temporarily displaced after a house fire in Spartanburg that happened early Sunday morning.

North Spartanburg Fire crews responded to Lone Oak Rd. at about 4:30 a.m. for a reported residential fire.

Crews arrived to find a garage fully involved in fire, officials said. There was an extension into the family’s home, as well as a neighbor’s vehicle.

No injuries were reported, but the family has been displaced temporarily. The Red Cross is assisting.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

Crews from North Spartanburg, Hilltop, Whitney, and the City of Spartanburg all responded.