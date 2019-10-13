Family temporarily displaced after house fire in Spartanburg

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Fire generic 1

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A family has been temporarily displaced after a house fire in Spartanburg that happened early Sunday morning.

North Spartanburg Fire crews responded to Lone Oak Rd. at about 4:30 a.m. for a reported residential fire.

Crews arrived to find a garage fully involved in fire, officials said. There was an extension into the family’s home, as well as a neighbor’s vehicle.

No injuries were reported, but the family has been displaced temporarily. The Red Cross is assisting.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

Crews from North Spartanburg, Hilltop, Whitney, and the City of Spartanburg all responded.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Biltmore Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store