Family wants answers after horse shot, killed in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County family is pleading for answers after their beloved pet horse was shot and killed.

The family told 7 News it happened off of Keeler Mill Road and Old Plantation Road in Travelers Rest.

7 News spoke with the family about their heartbreaking discovery.

“He had a great personality. He did,” Jessica Peterson said. “He was like a lap dog. He loved the kids. He was great with the kids.”

That’s how Jessica Peterson describes her 20-year-old horse, Chance.

“He was just a really good boy,” she said.

Chance went missing on Friday, and, at first, the Petersons thought maybe he had gotten lost or died of natural causes.

They spent the whole weekend looking for him, and when they finally found him, they never expected to see what they saw.

“The thought never crossed my mind that somebody would shoot it,” Brandon Peterson said.

“Being shot three times–you’re definitely trying to shoot something if you shoot it three times,” Jessica Peterson added.

Recent reports of horses being attacked in our area began to flood the Petersons’ minds.

“I remember seeing the first reports and I was like, ‘Brandon, can you believe that someone’s out there, attacking people’s horse in the fields? That’s awful,'” Jessica Peterson said. “‘Can you believe that?’ And then, here we are.”

They never imagined they’d experience something similar.

“Everything that we’ve seen has been in Gowensville, Spartanburg, Landrum,” Brandon Peterson said. “We haven’t really had this problem in Travelers Rest.”

The Petersons said they don’t believe what happened to their horse is connected to the recent attacks we’ve reported, saying it very well could’ve been a hunter. But even so, they said what that hunter was doing was still illegal and wrong.

“Poaching, trespassing, spotlighting,” Brandon Peterson said.

“Horses are like kids,” Jessica Peterson said. “They’re the most innocent animals out there.”

In the meantime, the Petersons are praying the person responsible will come forward.

“You can never replace that horse. It doesn’t matter how much money you put, you can never replace my wife’s horse; but if you were man enough to come to me and tell me what you did, I would make sure that no charges would be pressed,” Brandon Peterson said.

And the Petersons are asking the community to stay vigilant, in hopes of preventing anyone else from having to go through the loss they’re currently feeling.

“If everybody’s always looking, no one’s going to be able to get away with it for long,” Jessica Peterson said.

The Petersons are now offering a $2,000 reward for any information that could help them find the person who shot their horse.