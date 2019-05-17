Famous feline Grumpy Cat passes away

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. This Dec. 1, 2015 photo shows Grumpy Cat posing for a photo during an interview at the Associated Press in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

(WSPA) -- Chances are, you’ve seen her famous feline frown.

Grumpy Cat made many smile and had more than 8.3 million Facebook followers.

Her official Facebook page announced the cat’s passing early Friday.

According to the post, Grumpy Cat peacefully died in her owner’s arms on Tuesday morning.

“Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome,” the post reads.

Media outlets report Grumpy Cat was 7 years old.

“Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world - even when times were tough,” the post goes on. “Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.”

The Associated Press reports Grumpy Cat became an “online phenomenon” after her Arizona owner, Tabatha Bundesen, posted the cat’s pictures in 2012.

She was reportedly awarded more than $700,000 in a lawsuit over the unauthorized use of her identity last year.