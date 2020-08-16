Fans allowed back in Greenville Triumph stadium

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The soccer pitch looked somewhat back to normal on Saturday.

For the first two home games, the only thing in the stands were cardboard cutouts of fans.

However, Saturday, real people were able to scan their ticket and cheer on their team.

The stadium normally holds 4,000 fans during a sellout game, but the Triumph is only allowing 2,000 fans for the rest of their home games this season.

Each fan that walks through the gate has to wear a mask, check their temperature, and cannot have a bag.

Bradley Garrett says he and his wife go to sporting events for their date nights, and were missing the live action.

“We’re super excited to come out and see another soccer game,” Garrett said. “Finally to be able to get out of the house and not watch it on TV but to be able to see it in person.”

Stephen Ricketts, who drove from Chattanooga to be at the game says he appreciates the precautions that were taken to keep people safe but was missing a big part of his family’s life.

“It’s incredible to be back out here on the field,” Ricketts said. “It’s even more special having a brother on the field so being able to support the team and being here to support my brother is awesome.”

The president of the Greenville Triumph Chris Lewis said that the process to allow fans back in the stadium took some planning.

After meetings with Governor Henry McMaster over the last several months, they both agreed this was the right step to take.

“The guys were so excited to know that there were going to be people here cheering,” Lewis said. “Playing our last match we played in front of staff and player families which was nice, but it’s a different feel when you have concession stands open and there are people milling around and they’re in their jerseys.”

