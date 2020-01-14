Fans gather in downtown Clemson for National Championship watch party

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- A watch party in downtown Clemson Monday night was packed with fans watching the National Championship game on big screens on College Avenue. This was the second year in a row that the city blocked off part of College Avenue for a watch party.

According to acting Clemson Police Chief Jeffrey Stone, an estimated 6,000 to 10,000 people attended the event last year, and they expected about the same this year.

“This environment is great,” said Clemson student Caroline Whitesides. “Everyone is feeling crazy right now. We’re just trying to take in every moment.”

Many of the students at the watch party this year were also there in 2019.

“It was so exciting, just like the cheers and like the noise was absolutely insane,” said Clemson student Caroline Boyt.

Students told 7New they were optimistic about the game.

“I’m feeling really great, honestly,” said Clemson student Jenna Green shortly before the game began. “I feel like we have a pretty good chance against them even though the bets are against us.”

For some Clemson students, Monday felt like a holiday.

“A lot of teacher cancelled class, so that was awesome,” said Clemson student Steven Crowder.

Whether in Death Valley, New Orleans, or on College Avenue, Clemson fans were all in for their team.