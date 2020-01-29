Fans respond to news of Panthers possible return to Wofford for 2020 training camp

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) – A story you heard first on 7 News, it appears that Spartanburg will once again host training camp for the Carolina Panthers– at least for this summer. We’re told the team plans to return to Wofford and some pretty happy fans are talking tonight.

You’ll remember, the Panthers franchise announced plans to build a year-round training facility near Rock Hill, but construction on that project hasn’t even started, so in the meantime, local fans are ready to welcome the team back.

“I have fun with them and stuff, eat with them I eat lunch and breakfast with them and supper with them.” Panthers fan, Jeffrey Liner, said.

Jeffrey Liner calls himself a super Panthers fan and says he started working at the camp in 1996, now he has souveneirs and memories of his time on the practice sidelines.

Things like a helmet with his name on the plaque, a watch, which he says is a gift from the team, it helps him keep Panthers time, and of course a jersey autographed by Steve Smith.

“My favorite thing is Cam Newton, number 1, he always call me slick daddy, everytime I see him.” Liner, said.

7 news sources and Panthers “beat writer” Joe Person of “The Athletic” says the return to the upstate likely and that’s good news for downtown businesses.

“I think it will be great, it’s always a wonderful time every year, Spartanburg loves their Panthers.” Growler Haus, Lauren Quevedo

For the past 6 years, Growler Haus, the craft beer bar, has kept 24 beers on tap, waiting for fans to make their way through the door. Swinging in for a cold one is just as much a tradition as watching the team on wofford’s campus.

“We do take it for granted when they’re here and you think they’re coming back for another year and another year.” Panthers Fan, Basel Qatawi, said.

So far, neither the team nor Wofford has confirmed the return, but fans say they’re counting on it.

“I think they’ve just been part of the community for so long, I think it’s just good for them to get to stay in the area hopefully. It just does so much for the town and everything so.” Panthers Fan, Justin Cross, said.