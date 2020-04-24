Farm from North Carolina hosts chicken sale in Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C (WSPA) – Helping each other during this time of need doesn’t have to stay in state lines. House of Raeford Farms is proof of that.

From Charlotte, NC, this chicken farm started selling discounted chicken to the Upstate communities of South Carolina. First stop, Spartanburg.

Word got around and the people showed up. Director of Community Operations for the farm, Curtis Carr and his crew had to readjust the schedule just to be able to keep up.

Curtis said “The sale start time was originally 10 a.m. but people are getting here at 6 or 7 in the morning, lining up hours ahead of time. So we had to start the sale early in order to keep lines moving and traffic from backing up too far.”

Due to the need, they added 3 more sale stops to their South Carolina tour for next week. Click here for a full schedule of House of Raeford Farms.