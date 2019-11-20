Fashion Brands Incorporate Eco-Friendly Items

Shoppers browse racks of clothes at a discount retailer in a shopping mall in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. President Donald Trump intensified pressure on China to reach a trade deal by saying he will impose 10% tariffs Sept. 1 on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports he hasn’t already taxed. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

(CBS)-Eco-Friendly choices are making their way into the fashion industry.

Several major brands like Levis, H&M, North Face and Madewell are not only selling new clothes but recycling them as well.

The store Eileen Fisher allows customers to bring back old pants, shirts and sweaters in exchange for a $5 coupon.

The garments are cleaned and then resold at a discount. Experts say recycling clothes can help cut down on landfill waste.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 11 million tons of textiles are dumped in landfills each year.

Experts also say people can help the environment by donating to a local thrift store.

They can also consider renting clothes instead of buying them.