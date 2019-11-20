Fashion Brands Incorporate Eco-Friendly Items

(CBS)-Eco-Friendly choices are making their way into the fashion industry.
Several major brands like Levis, H&M, North Face and Madewell are not only selling new clothes but recycling them as well.
The store Eileen Fisher allows customers to bring back old pants, shirts and sweaters in exchange for a $5 coupon.
The garments are cleaned and then resold at a discount. Experts say recycling clothes can help cut down on landfill waste.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 11 million tons of textiles are dumped in landfills each year.
Experts also say people can help the environment by donating to a local thrift store.
They can also consider renting clothes instead of buying them.