Fashion show pairs designers with local cancer survivors

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - Fashion designers from all over the country pulled out their creativity Thursday for a special runway competition in Greenville called "Couture for a Cause."

All designs had to adhere to just one rule: everything had to be made using recycled materials.

Seventeen local cancer patients and survivors were the models, and designers used materials like soda cans, straws and caution tape to tell their stories.

One cancer survivor and designer used blankets owned by her parents who lost their battles to cancer.

“You don’t hide the scars. You don’t hide the imperfections. You celebrate them,” designer and cancer survivor Jeanne D’Orleans explained. “You are all part of what makes you, you...or in this case what makes the blanket, the blanket"

Awards were given for Best Use of Materials, Presentation on the Runway, People's Choice and Best in Show.

The Best in Show award went to designer Kate Zerndt and model Alicia Saha. This year’s Couture for a Cause event raised $45,000 for the Greenville chapter of the American Cancer Society.