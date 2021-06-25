Fatal crashes across the Upstate see an uptick

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–With several fatal crashes happening across the Upstate over the past several days, Highway Patrol is weighing in on why we are seeing and uptick. Four fatal crashes alone on Thursday are stark reminders that we are in what Highway Patrol calls the “100 deadly days of summer.”

Many of us don’t think twice about getting into our cars.

“The reality is people just don’t care. They’re in their own world, they don’t realize the consequences,” Myles Berrio, a crash survivor, said. “Smack, bam. Just I couldn’t even remember the impact it was just so fast. I was kind of turning a corner and just was hit by a drunk driver.”

For him, getting into his car 8 months ago changed his life.

“They honestly thought I was not going to make it that night. It was very clear that I was bleeding out like crazy and had a lot of injuries, a lot of bodily injuries,” Berrio said.

Although he lost his leg, and needed to re-learn basic life functions, he kept his life.

“The worst thing we can do is go to someones door and tell them one of their loved ones, a family member, that their loved one is never ever coming home,” Trooper Joe Hovis, with South Carolina Highway Patrol, said.

Hovis says there are more accidents on the roads than this time last year.

“You just have to be prepared to see an increase in traffic and not only this coming 4th of July weekend, but for the entire summer,” he said.

Thursday on Augusta Road a crash killed an 18-year-old who the coroner is now identifying as Carlneilus Hood.

Another collision on Piedmont Golf Course Road left 39-year-old Markida Nekendra Blassingame dead, who was a passenger in a vehicle involved.

“We don’t report anything leading up to the crash because we honestly don’t know and probably will never know,” Hovis said.

And Berrio has a message for drivers.

“So just be intentional, just to make it short, just don’t do it. Don’t get behind the wheel and do anything that would take your eyes off of the road,” he said.

But he places his trust in a higher power and tries to focus on putting positive energy into the world.

“So what i can do is be so positive and be so uplifting and just be a light for others and that can change someones else’s life and change my situation actually,” Berrio said.