Fate of Laurens Co. penny sales tax referendum up to voters

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — Voters in Laurens County will decide the future of a capital project sales tax referendum in this year’s election.

The referendum, with the goal of raising $35 million over an eight-year span, would go into effect May 1, 2021, if passed.

“I hope that folks will support it because it is the fair, conservative, right, forward-thinking thing to do for our county,” Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn said. Other municipality leaders in the county, including Clinton Mayor Bob McLean, have also voiced support for the penny sales tax.

If passed, the referendum would raise money for 16 different projects, which range from upgrades to the county airport to various infrastructure improvements. Money raised by the tax would be used specifically for the 16 pre-approved projects; no money would go to funding local government.

Additionally, the tax would be in place for eight years or until the county’s $35 million goal is met. Referendum commission members say that up to 40 percent of the financial goal could come from out-of-county visitors passing through.

“I think this is time for something new,” commission chair Walter Hughes said. “I know it can be scary to try something new; however, this is such a great thing to try.”

There is a catch to not passing the referendum, though. If the referendum is not passed, Hughes said, the burden of paying for the maintenance projects will likely fall on property owners.

“For those people who don’t like the sales tax, they need to ask the question: Are they really wanting to see their property taxes increase to take care of these things? Because that’s the only source of funding the county has,” commission member Bobby Smith said.

