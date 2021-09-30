Lincoln County father, 4-year-old son found in Georgia

DENVER, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 44-year-old Denver man and his 4-year-old son have been found safe by authorities in Georgia, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 44-year-old Adrian Vancleave and his son, Lincoln, were reported missing Wednesday after Adrian picked the boy up from school around 3:30 p.m. The two were supposed to meet Lincoln’s mother around 5 p.m. but never showed up.

Adrian and Lincoln Vancleave (Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

Vancleave’s wife told detectives that her husband has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and has gone missing before, but never with his son.

The father and son were reportedly found at an exit off Interstate 85 in Jackson County, Georgia.

Authorities said both were believed to be in good physical condition. A relative was on the way Thursday morning to pick them up.