Father accidentally shoots 8-year-old son in North Carolina, police say

News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – An 8-year-old boy in Rocky Mount, North Carolina was accidentally shot by his father Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded to the report of an accidental shooting along the 600 block of Avondale Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. They learned the boy had a single gunshot wound to his abdomen, a news release said.

“The shooting appears to be an accidental discharge by the father,” the release said.

The boy was taken to Vidant Hospital in Greenville for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 252-972-1411.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories