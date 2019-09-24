Father accused of throwing chair at SRO, school officials in Union Co.

UNION CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say an irate father has been arrested after he threw a chair at a school resource officer and school officials before charging at the officer at a school in Union County, Tuesday.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the fight started when the man, 37-year-old Joseph Allen Jennings of Union, was told a decision that was made by school officials and the SRO at Jonesville Middle School.

When he was told, deputies say Jennings became irate and threw a desk chair at the SRO and school officials at the meeting.

The sheriff’s office said Jennings then charged at the officer and tried to grab the officer’s weapon. Deputies said the officer was able to push the suspect away and he was then taken into custody.

Jennings has been charged with two counts of Assault and Battery, Disturbing School, and Assault on a Police Officer while Resisting Arrest.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said more charges may be filed in the case.

According to the sheriff’s office, the student was not involved and was quickly taken to safety by school staff.

“School officials and teachers have to endure a lot of unnecessary criticism in communities and it’s so easy to sit back and be an arm chair quarterbacks telling them what they are doing wrong,” said Sheriff David Taylor.

“We are looking for deputies and school officials everyday but nobody wants to have to deal with the headache.”

One school official suffered minor injuries in the fight and was treated by EMS at the scene.