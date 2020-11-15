Father and 2 sons killed; pregnant woman hurt in SC shooting

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a father and his two adult sons were killed and a pregnant woman was seriously injured in a shooting during a burglary at a South Carolina home.

Sumter Police say 27-year-old Eugene Marin broke into a Sumter home around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, shooting the four people. Two other people in the home were not hurt.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker identified the dead men as 61-year-old Raymond Davis, 36-year-old Randy Davis and 32-year-old Marcus Davis. Police say a 21-year-old pregnant woman was taken to the hospital and her baby was delivered by emergency cesarean section.

Authorities say the infant is in critical condition, while the woman is recovering.

