Father arrested after standoff in Greenville Co.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) — A man is in custody after a standoff overnight with Greenville County SWAT.

Lieutenant Ryan Flood, a spokesman for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, said the SWAT team responded to a home on Sprouse Farm Way after a man forced his 13-year-old son out of the house and fired a gun.

Deputies later found the boy. He’s reportedly in good condition.

Flood said the boy’s father barricaded himself inside the home.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Friday, he was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies say the man is facing charges.

His name has not been released at this time.

