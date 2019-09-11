FBI asking for help identifying man who may have info on child sexual assault victim

(WSPA) – FBI officials said law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who may have information about a victim of sexual exploitation.

According to an FBI news release, the individual — known as John Doe 41 — is believed to have information regarding the identity of a male child victim in a sexual exploitation case.

A video showing John Doe 41 is believed to have been taken around 2016 to 2018, and is believed to occur in a bathroom.

He is described as being between 18 and 20 years old and appears to be a thin-framed person with black hair.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).