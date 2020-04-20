FBI Charlotte issues warning about sharing personal info on social media

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – FBI Charlotte officials issued a warning to social media users on Monday, asking them to pay attention to personal information they share online.

According to the release, FBI officials said trending social media topics can reveal answers to common password retrieval security questions and can give others access to reset account passwords and access to data.

“The high school support photo trend encourages users to share their high school photo to support the class of 2020. Many people are including the name of their schools and mascots, and their graduation years. All three are answers to common password retrieval security questions,” according to the release. “Other examples include posting a picture of your first car; answering questions about your best friend; providing the name of your first pet; identifying your first concert, favorite restaurant, or favorite teacher; and tagging your mother, which may reveal her maiden name.”

The FBI encourages everyone to check their security settings to make sure they are set to appropriate levels, as well as enable two-factor or multi-factor authentication.

According to the release, there are three categories of credentials — something you know, something you have and something you are:

Something you know: Is your password or a set PIN you use to access an account. The PIN does not typically change

Something you have: Is a security token or app that provides a randomly generated number that rotates frequently. The token provider confirms that you — and only you — know that number

Something you have: Can include verification texts, emails or calls that you must respond to before accessing an account.

Something you are: Includes fingerprints, facial recognition, or voice recognition. This category of credentialing sounds a bit unnerving, but think about how you unlocked your smart phone this morning. You probably have used your fingerprints or face several times today just to check your email.

If you’ve been a victim of cyber fraud, report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov.