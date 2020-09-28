FBI: Crime rates dropped for third-straight year in 2019

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday released its 2019 crime statistics, which show an overall drop in crime nationwide for the third-straight year.

Crime rates vary from city to city. The FBI breaks up crimes into two categories: property crimes and violent crimes. Property crimes account for criminal activity like theft, burglary, larceny and arson. According to FBI estimates, there were 7,196,045 property crimes nationwide in 2018; that number was down to 6,925,677 in 2019.

Violent crimes include murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Nationwide, there were an estimate 1,203,808 violent crimes in 2019 versus 1,206,836 in 2018.

