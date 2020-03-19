FBI, FTC warn about COVID-19 scams

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The FBI and the FTC issued a warning about possible coronavirus scams and offered some tips for how to stay safe.

According to the release, scammers will try to use the COVID-19 pandemic to steal personal information, money and/or your identity.

The FTC said to beware that criminals will attempt to use malicious websites or apps that will appear to have virus-related information to gain and lock access to your device until they receive payment.

Here are some tips for avoiding COVID-19 scams:

Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts saying they have information about the virus. For the most up-to-date information about the Coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Avoid opening email attachments from senders you do not recognize. The links could download viruses onto your computer or device.

Ignore online offers for vaccinations. There currently are no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) — online or in stores.

Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, don’t do it.

Anyone who thinks they are being scammed should report the scam and attempted fraud at ic3.gov.

Click here to visit the FTC’s site for more information.