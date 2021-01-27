FBI: Help ID ‘Jane Doe 43’ who may have info regarding identity of child sexual assault victim

(WSPA) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help in gathering information regarding an unknown female who possibly has “critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.”

According to the news release, the FBI is posting photos and posters of an individual known only as Jane Doe 43.

“Initial video of the unidentified female, Jane Doe 43, shown with a child was first seen and likely created in October of 2019,” according to the release.

Jane Doe 43 is described as being a white female with dark hair between the ages of 20 and 30 years old and was heard speaking English in the video.

Anyone with information or anyone who can help the FBI identify Jane Doe 43 is asked to call in their tip to the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit it online at https://tips.fbi.gov/.

No charges have been filed in this case and the person pictured is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law, FBI officials said in the release.

According to the release, the individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program.