FBI launches hate crime reporting campaign in SC

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The FBI has launched a campaign for hate crime reporting in South Carolina.

According to the FBI, this campaign is a part of a nationwide effort to encourage reporting hate crimes to law enforcement.

The Department of Justice defines a hate crime as a traditional crime motivated by bias against race, color,

religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or disability.

The campaign advertisements include:

Billboard messages

30-second videos on gas station pumps at participating locations

Mobile cellular telephone advertisements

Recorded messages on various radio stations.

South Carolina reported 110 incidents of hate crimes in 2020, according to the annual Hate Crime Statistics Report.