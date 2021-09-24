FBI launches hate crime reporting campaign in SC

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The FBI has launched a campaign for hate crime reporting in South Carolina.
According to the FBI, this campaign is a part of a nationwide effort to encourage reporting hate crimes to law enforcement.
The Department of Justice defines a hate crime as a traditional crime motivated by bias against race, color,
religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or disability.
The campaign advertisements include:
- Billboard messages
- 30-second videos on gas station pumps at participating locations
- Mobile cellular telephone advertisements
- Recorded messages on various radio stations.
South Carolina reported 110 incidents of hate crimes in 2020, according to the annual Hate Crime Statistics Report.