FBI needs help identifying man who may have information about a child sexual assault victim

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo, shows the FBI seal at a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. The FBI has been shaken by a series of sexual misconduct cases involving senior leadership over the past few years, including two new claims brought in December 2020 by women who say they were sexually assaulted by supervisors. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C (WPSA) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s help identifying a man who may have critical information about the identity of a child with an ongoing exploitation investigation.

FBI officials said initial videos of the unidentified male, “John Doe 45”, and a child were first recorded by the Nation Center of Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020 but video data showed the files were made between January 2019 and April 2019.

  • (Source: FBI)
  • (Source: FBI)

The FBI described the man as having brown hair, a brown mustache and a brown beard, but due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.

In the video, “John Doe 45” is heard speaking English, the FBI said.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online by clicking here, or by calling the
FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1(800) 225-5324).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store