FBI needs help identifying man who may have information about a child sexual assault victim

COLUMBIA, S.C (WPSA) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s help identifying a man who may have critical information about the identity of a child with an ongoing exploitation investigation.

FBI officials said initial videos of the unidentified male, “John Doe 45”, and a child were first recorded by the Nation Center of Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020 but video data showed the files were made between January 2019 and April 2019.

The FBI described the man as having brown hair, a brown mustache and a brown beard, but due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.

In the video, “John Doe 45” is heard speaking English, the FBI said.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online by clicking here, or by calling the

FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1(800) 225-5324).