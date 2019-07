SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The FBI increased the reward to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspected bank robber.

They said she is responsible for three separate robberies in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and North Carolina.

The suspect is being called the “pink lady bandit” because of a pink handbag she carries.

Authorities said in each robbery she handed the teller a note demanding money.

Anyone with information should contact their local FBI office.