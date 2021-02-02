FBI, U.S. Army CID asking for public’s help investigating double-homicide on Fort Bragg

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – The FBI and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are asking for the public’s help investigating a double-homicide.

According to a news release, Timothy Dumas, Sr., 44, and Master Sgt. William Lavigne, III, 37, were found dead on Fort Bragg near Manchester Road in Cumberland County, N.C. on Dec. 2, 2020.

As part of the investigation, investigators are asking for the public’s help in putting together a timeline of Dumas and Lavigne’s locations and activities during Dec. 1 and 2 of 2020.

FBI officials said a gray 2016 Chevrolet Colorado truck belonging to Lavigne was found at the crime scene near Manchester Road and a dark colored 2015 Dodge Ram truck belonging to Dumas was found abandoned at another location.

Anyone with information regarding the homicides of Dumas or Lavigne, or if you saw either of them or their vehicles between Dec. 1 and 2, call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or Army CID at 910-396-8777.