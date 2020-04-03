FBI warns Zoom users of hijacked meetings during COVID-19 pandemic

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – While many have turned to video-teleconferencing services, such as Zoom, during the COVID-19 crisis, the FBI is warning users that virtual meetings could be hijacked.
The FBI issued a warning March 30 which stated reports of virtual meetings being hijacked are emerging across the nation.
Two schools in the FBI Boston Division reported meetings being hijacked. In one of the instances, the teacher was conducting class over Zoom when an unidentified person dialed into the classroom, yelled profanity and shouted the teacher’s home address.
The FBI provided the following tips to increase your security while using Zoom:
- Do not make meetings or classrooms public.
- Do not share a link to a teleconference or classroom on an unrestricted publicly available social media post.
- Manage screensharing options.
- Ensure users are using the updated version of remote access/meeting applications.
- Ensure that your organization’s telework policy or guide addresses requirements for physical and information security.