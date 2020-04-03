FBI warns Zoom users of hijacked meetings during COVID-19 pandemic

Lamar Elementary School principal Erin Honeycutt sets up a “Zoom” class for first through fifth graders to learn art from Holly Triplett in Meridian, Miss., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The COVID-19 and coronavirus has forced area schools to close and use technology for online teaching and learning. At this time Lamar is closed until April 13th and will then re-evaluate as to continue their closure. (Paula Merritt/The Meridian Star via AP)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – While many have turned to video-teleconferencing services, such as Zoom, during the COVID-19 crisis, the FBI is warning users that virtual meetings could be hijacked.

The FBI issued a warning March 30 which stated reports of virtual meetings being hijacked are emerging across the nation.

Two schools in the FBI Boston Division reported meetings being hijacked. In one of the instances, the teacher was conducting class over Zoom when an unidentified person dialed into the classroom, yelled profanity and shouted the teacher’s home address.

The FBI provided the following tips to increase your security while using Zoom: