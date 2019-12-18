FDA approves sale of reduced-nicotine cigarettes

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – The Food and Drug Administration has approved the marketing of two low-nicotine cigarettes.

The agency made the announcement Tuesday writing that the products are the first to be approved for marketing through a new process put in place in 2009.

The FDA said while it approved the new cigarettes to be marketed, it does not mean they’re safe or FDA approved.

According to the agency, traditional cigarettes usually have between 10 to 14 milligrams of nicotine per cigarette.

The new products called “Moonlight” and “Moonlight Menthol” have nicotine content between 0.2 to 0.7 milligrams.