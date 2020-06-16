FDA approves video game for treating ADHD in kids

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A new treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children may surprise you.

It’s a video game.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved EndeavorRx on Monday.

The video game will be by prescription only and aimed at kids between the ages of 8 and 12.

Children playing the game steer an avatar through an obstacle course and collect targets to earn rewards.

The company that created EndeavorRx said the game was shown to improve attention function.

The FDA noted that some negative effects have been reported, such as frustration, headache, dizziness, emotional reaction and aggression, but none were serious.

The game will be used alongside other ADHD treatments.

ADHD is a common neuro-developmental disorder in children that can last into adulthood.

Symptoms include difficulty staying focused and paying attention, and difficult controlling behavior.