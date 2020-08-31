FDA Chief: Agency willing to approve COVID vaccine before the trial ends

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – The Food and Drug Administration could authorize emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine before Phase Three trials are over, according to the Financial Times.

The Financial Times interviewed FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, who said if a vaccine developer applies for approval before the end of Phase Three, the FDA could authorize it.

Hahn said the agency would have to determine that the benefit outweighs the risk.

He also said the vaccine decision would be based on data, not politics.

Some doctors have expressed concern that just before election day President Trump might pressure the FDA to approve a coronavirus vaccine before it’s ready.