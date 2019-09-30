FDA: Dog food recalled after sample tests positive for salmonella

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration is recalling some dog food over salmonella concerns.

The agency is warning pet owners to stay away from Performance Dog brand frozen raw pet food produced on or after July 22, 2019.

It says samples tested positive for salmonella and listeria.

The FDA says Performance Dog raw pet food produced after July 22 “represents a serious threat to human and animal health.”

Dog food has come under scrutiny by the FDA this year not over concerns about bacteria, but heart disease.

